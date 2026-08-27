BPCL Says No Decision To Replace E20 With E10, As Govt Debates Lower-Blend Option For Older Vehicles

"Nothing has been finalised," he said. "But to answer your question, what if it happens or what are the changes required? I will say nothing because already we established E20. It's only a matter of changing from E20 to E10, or suppose it has to be done. On that account, we don't see as a company any challenge for that matter. None of the oil companies will have a challenge to go from E20 to E10." It is being debated whether India should make E10 petrol, which contains 10% ethanol, available alongside E20 fuel, following concerns raised by some consumers and industry stakeholders about the impact of higher ethanol blends on vehicles and fuel availability.