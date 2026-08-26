Gabriel India Forms JV With South Korea's HL Klemove For Autonomous Driving Technology

Commenting on the JV, ANAND Group and Gabriel India Ltd Executive Chairperson Anjali Singh said, "Bolstering our position across critical automotive systems while expanding our participation in future-oriented mobility and automotive technology segments, this new JV for autonomous driving and automotive electronics marks an important inflection point, enabling Gabriel India to further diversify its portfolio and strengthen its participation in emerging mobility segments." ANAND Group Vice Chairman Jaisal Singh, who spearheads the group's M&A said as a key growth engine of the group, Gabriel India is focused on building scale, enhancing competitiveness, and broadening its presence across high-growth automotive segments.