Cognizant Caught In Crosshairs As US Freezes Its Green Card Filings

What PERM Certification Involves

Under the PERM programme, the Labour Department must certify that qualified US workers are not available for a given position and that hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages or working conditions of similarly employed American workers. PERM certification is tied to permanent employment and employment-based green cards, and is separate from the H-1B programme, which allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign professionals for specialised occupations. A suspension of PERM filings does not by itself mean a company's H-1B petitions have also been suspended.