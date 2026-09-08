NSE ₹30,000 Cr IPO: Issue Likely To Open On Sep 18, Listing On Sep 25

NSE’s ₹30,000-crore IPO is likely to open on September 18 and list on September 25
Price band could be announced on September 15, with the anchor book opening on September 17
The IPO could become India’s largest, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870-crore issue
The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), potentially worth around ₹30,000 crore, is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and list on September 25, as per a report by PTI.
The proposed timeline comes shortly after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued its observation letter for NSE’s IPO on September 4, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for the exchange’s long-delayed market debut.
NSE is India’s largest stock exchange by trading activity and operates the benchmark Nifty 50 index. It is also the world’s most active derivatives exchange by the number of contracts traded.
Price Band Likely On September 15
NSE is expected to announce the IPO price band on September 15, with the anchor book likely to open on September 17, per PTI.
The public issue is expected to remain open on September 18, September 21 and September 22.
The dates, however, have not been officially announced by the exchange.
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The proposed schedule has reportedly been planned to ensure that NSE shares debut before the 16-day lunar period “Pitru Paksha” begins on September 26, as per the PTI report.
Entirely An Offer For Sale IPO
The IPO is expected to comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 14.89 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The shares represent nearly 6% of NSE’s paid-up equity capital.
As there will be no fresh issue, NSE itself will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The funds raised will instead go to the existing shareholders selling their holdings.
SBI Group is expected to be the largest selling shareholder, with an offer of up to 2.475 crore shares. Other major sellers include MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd, as per Moneycontrol.
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Could Become India’s Largest IPO
At an estimated issue size of around ₹30,000 crore, NSE’s IPO could overtake Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870-crore offering in 2024 and become India’s largest public issue, based on the proposed valuation.
The IPO has been in preparation for nearly a decade, with NSE’s earlier listing plans delayed by regulatory concerns.
NSE had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI on June 17, 2026.