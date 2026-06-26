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Torrent Power Acquires Nabha Power for ₹3,632 Cr

the company has completed the acquisition of 100% equity shares and convertible instruments of NPL from L&T Power Development Ltd (L&T)

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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Torrent Power has completed the ₹3,632.35 crore acquisition of Nabha Power Ltd from L&T Power Development

  • Nabha Power operates a 2x700 MW supercritical thermal plant in Rajpura, Punjab.

  • The deal lifts Torrent’s operational capacity from 5 GW to 6.4 GW, strengthening its position in India’s power sector.

Torrent Power on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of 100% equity stake in Nabha Power Ltd (NPL) from L&T Power Development Ltd for ₹3,632.35 crore.

Earlier this year, the company informed the bourses regarding the execution of a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity stake and convertible instruments of NPL and receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India for the said acquisition.

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According to a regulatory filing, the company has completed the acquisition of 100% equity shares and convertible instruments of NPL from L&T Power Development Ltd (L&T) at a total consideration of ₹3,632.35 crore, consequent to closing adjustments.

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BY Outlook Business Desk

Torrent Power is engaged in the business of power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power transmission cables, and is a part of 'Torrent Group,' which is into power, pharmaceuticals and gas distribution sectors.

Nabha Power Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Power Development Ltd (L&TPDL), and has been operating a 2x700 Megawatt supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, since 2014.

L&TPDL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro.

After the completion of the acquisition, Torrent's operational capacity has increased from 5 GW to 6.4 GW.

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