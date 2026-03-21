Torrent, Alkem, USV Launch Generic Semaglutide Brands as Patent Expires

Drugmakers Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories and USV Ltd on Saturday introduced Semaglutide-based generic diabetes treatment medication in the country.
Torrent Pharma launched its Semaglutide brands, Sembolic and Semalix, in both oral and injectable formulations.
"Our entry into the GLP-1 therapy segment reflects Torrent's commitment to expanding treatment options available to healthcare professionals managing complex metabolic conditions at affordable prices," Torrent Pharma CEO-India Business Amal Kelshikar said in a statement.
Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of Semaglutide injection in India under the brand names Semasize, Obesema and Hepaglide.
The company has launched its Semaglutide pre-filled disposable injection pen at a price starting at ₹1,800 for a month's dosage, which translates into a weekly cost of ₹450.
The drugmaker said it aims to lower barriers to initiation and expand access to this therapy in India.
Alkem said it received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide for type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic weight management as an adjunct to diet and exercise, subsequent to a review of its Phase 3 clinical trials conducted in India.
USV Ltd announced the launch of Usema, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Amongst India's first DCGI-approved injectable semaglutide, the product is designed for the management of Type 2 Diabetes and associated metabolic health challenges.
The launch comes as India faces an escalating diabetes burden, with over 100 million people currently living with diabetes.
Indian drugmakers are launching Semaglutide injections after the patent on the GLP-1 molecule expired in India on March 20. It has opened up the market to affordable versions of the diabetes and weight-loss drug sold globally as Ozempic and Wegovy.
Semaglutide is in demand as it mimics the GLP-1 hormone, enhances insulin release, reduces glucose production, and suppresses appetite.