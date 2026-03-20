Eris, Natco Announce Launch of Generic Semaglutide Brands as Patent Expires

Eris Lifesciences on Friday launched generic Semaglutide under the brand 'Sundae' in the country with the molecule behind products like Ozempic, and Wegovy, going off patent in India.
The company said it is introducing the diabetes and weight management medication in multi-dose vial formats at highly accessible pricing starting at ₹1,290 per month for the 2 mg/1.5 ml and 4 mg/3 ml variants.
The launch significantly improves affordability, bringing effective GLP-1 therapy within reach for nearly 70 per cent of India’s diabetes patient population, the drug firm said in a statement.
The company also plans to further enhance patient convenience and adoption with the introduction of a pen-device version in April priced at ₹4,000, ₹4,200 and ₹4,500 per month for the strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml, respectively, it added.
Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has emerged as a transformative therapy for Type 2 diabetes and weight management, driven by strong outcomes in glycemic control and weight reduction.
Domestic firms are launching their versions following the expiry of the patent for semaglutide in the country.
Natco Pharma announced that it will introduce Semaglutide Injection (multi dose vials) in the Indian market tomorrow on the first day of the patent expiry.
Natco received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approval to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide in India in February this year 26 for multi dose vials and pen devices.
The company plans to launch Semaglutide injection in the form of multi-dose vials of strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml under the brand names Semanat and Semafull.
Multi-dose vials will be launched at MRP of ₹1,290 per month for 2 mg/1.5ml & 4mg/3ml and MRP of ₹1,750 for 8mg/3ml.
Pen device will be priced at ₹4,000, ₹4,200 and ₹4,500 per month for the strengths 2mg/1.5ml, 4mg/3ml and 8mg/3ml respectively.
Pen device is expected to be launched next month, Natco Pharma said.