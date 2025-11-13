  1. home
Synopsys to Slash 2,000 Jobs After $35 Bn Ansys Merger and China Slowdown

Chip design software leader Synopsys is set to cut about 10% of its workforce — roughly 2,000 employees — as part of a restructuring plan aimed at sharpening focus on growth areas. The company expects to take a $300–350 million pretax hit for severance, site closures, and related costs

  • Synopsys will cut 2,000 jobs, or about 10% of its workforce, to realign spending and invest in new growth areas

  • The restructuring will cost up to $350 million and conclude by FY2027

  • The move follows its $35 billion Ansys acquisition amid headwinds in China’s chip design sector

Chip-design software maker Synopsys will lay off about 10% of its workforce, which accounts for roughly 2,000 employees, according to a regulatory filing as quoted by Reuters. The move comes as the company looks to redirect investment towards growth opportunities.

The company, in the filing, said it expects to incur pretax charges to its financial results ranging from $300 million to $350 million, which will cover severance and other one-time termination benefits, as well as costs associated with certain site closures.

Synopsys further clarified that the majority of the workforce reductions is expected to take place in the fiscal year 2026, and the company will “substantially” complete the restructuring plan by the end of fiscal 2027, the report said.

It is pertinent to note that the company completed its $35 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of engineering design firm ‘Ansys’ earlier this year. To give context, the cost-and-stock acquisition is a business transaction in which the acquiring company pays for the target company using a combination of cash and shares of its own stock.

Synopsys develops software and hardware tools that enable the design of cutting-edge processors. Its client pool includes major chipmakers like Nvidia, Intel, and Qualcomm. The company has recently faced headwinds in China, where the fresh export curbs and issues with a key foundry partner have slowed new chip design activity.

The United States, in early July, had lifted restrictions on exports to China for chip design software developers.

