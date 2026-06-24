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All Eyes on TCS: Q1 Earnings, Interim Dividend Decision Due This July

TCS board will meet on July 9 to review Q1 results, consider dividend, while investors track AI-driven demand trends

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
TCS Q1FY27 Results
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tata Consultancy Services board will consider interim dividend for FY2026–27 and set record date July 18

  • Board to consider interim dividend; record date fixed July 18 for shareholder eligibility

  • Investors will watch whether TCS declares interim dividend, given its strong dividend track record

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be in focus on July 9 as the country's largest information technology services company prepares to report its June-quarter earnings and decide on an interim dividend for shareholders.

Along with results, the board will also decide on an interim dividend for FY2026–27 and has fixed July 18, 2026 as the record date for shareholder eligibility, according to a regulatory filing.

According to reports, the announcement comes as TCS prepares to kick off the earnings season for India’s $280-billion information technology industry, becoming the first major IT services company to report quarterly results.

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Dividend Decision In Focus

Investors will closely track whether the board declares an interim dividend, given TCS’s strong track record as one of India’s most consistent dividend-paying companies.

Market participants will also focus on management commentary around client spending, discretionary demand and artificial intelligence-led deal activity.

The June quarter is expected to offer early signals on whether AI investments are translating into stronger deal wins, even as global technology spending remains uneven.

Investors will also watch demand trends across banking, financial services, manufacturing and retail, along with updates on order pipeline, hiring outlook, margins and client decision-making.

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Q1 Outlook & AI Trends

As the first major IT company to report results, TCS will set the tone for the sector earnings season.

The June quarter will be closely watched for signs of whether artificial intelligence-driven projects are beginning to offset weakness in traditional IT services demand.

TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,718 crore in the March quarter, up 12.22% year-on-year, while revenue rose 9.6% to ₹70,698 crore. For FY26, revenue crossed ₹2.67 lakh crore.

The company also reported annualised artificial intelligence services revenue of $2.3 billion, with total contract value at $12 billion in Q4 and $40.7 billion for FY26.

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Shares Under Pressure

TCS shares are down about 34% so far in 2026, underperforming the broader market on concerns over slowing technology demand and delayed discretionary spending.

The decline has wiped out nearly ₹3.61 lakh crore in market value, reducing its market capitalisation to around ₹8 lakh crore.

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