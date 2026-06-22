Infosys, TCS, Coforge Recover As Investors Buy The Dip After Accenture Shock

Coforge led the gains among major IT stocks, rising 2.85% to ₹1,505 apiece. Oracle Financial Services Software advanced 2.09% to ₹9,840, while Infosys gained 1.95% to ₹1,071.90. TCS, HCL Technologies and Mphasis rose more than 1% each. Wipro was the only major IT stock trading in the red, slipping 0.88% to ₹182.40.