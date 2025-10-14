Tata Trusts Trustee Must be Reappointed After Term Conclusion for Lifetime Trusteeship: Top Sources Amid Internal Rift

Shortly after the passing away of Ratan Tata, the Tata Trusts in a meeting had approved lifetime trusteeship. However, according to sources, the term of a trustee has to be renewed prior to getting a lifetime trustee status. Additionally, the renewal of term has to be through a consensus mechanism. Trustees at Dorabji Tata Trust, the key trust which along with Sir Ratan Tata Trust own a majority of share in Tata Sons, have had a three-year term.