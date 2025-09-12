Why Tata Trustees Are Sparring Over Tata Sons Board Appointment

At the heart of the rift is how information from Tata Sons board meetings is shared. The two major Trusts, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, together hold about 66% of Tata Sons’ equity, giving them a controlling stake. Trustees who are not on the Tata Sons board have complained that updates from nominee directors are limited and sometimes opaque. This concern has grown in recent months, with at least one trustee alleging that the flow of information has been deliberately restricted, the report noted.