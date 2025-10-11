Power, Philanthropy, and Control: Inside Tata’s Battle to Stay Private

But for the authorities, the risks are broader. The rules under which Tata Sons has been asked to list were brought in following the IL&FS and DHFL crises. IL&FS, a key infrastructure financing firm, defaulted on its debt of over ₹90,000 crore in 2018, triggering a liquidity crisis across non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds. At the time the company was still not listed on the public market.