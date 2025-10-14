Big Gains Ahead for Tata Group’s Seven Major Listed Companies if Tata Sons Heads for IPO

The individual companies Tata Steel and Tata Motors are the two biggest shareholders with 3.06 per cent each. Following that is Tata Chemicals (2.53 per cent), Tata Power (1.65 per cent), Indian Hotels (1.11 per cent), Tata Consumer (0.43 per cent), and Tata Investment Corporation (0.25 per cent).Every ordinary share of Tata Sons’ with a face value of ₹1,000 now, has a book value of around ₹6.28 million on a consolidated basis. This basically refers to a book value of around ₹2.54 trillion at the end of March this year on a consolidated basis.