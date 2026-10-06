Tata Trusts’ 66% Stake In Tata Sons Masks A Tighter Voting Battle

Tata Trusts owns about 66% of Tata Sons, giving it a majority stake in the group’s holding company.
But Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and the restructuring dispute have exposed a more complex boardroom voting structure.
The developments highlight the gap between Tata Trusts’ ownership and its control over key decisions.
Tata Trusts owns about 66% of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group. On paper, that gives the Trusts a clear majority stake. But the latest dispute at Tata Sons has exposed a more complicated relationship between ownership and boardroom voting.
The issue came into focus on September 17, when Tata Sons’ board reappointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five-year term despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. Four directors voted in favour, including Trusts nominee Venu Srinivasan, while Noel Tata voted against the resolution. The Trusts later challenged the validity of the decision, citing provisions in Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.
66% Stake, Different Voting Math
The 4-1 vote highlighted the distinction between Tata Trusts’ shareholding in Tata Sons and voting at the board level. The Trusts’ nominees do not necessarily vote as a bloc, as demonstrated by Srinivasan’s support for Chandrasekaran’s reappointment despite Noel Tata’s opposition.
As Outlook Business reported in its October 2026 magazine story, “Leader: Listing And Legacy: A Boardroom Rift Exposes The Fault Lines At Tatas”, Tata Sons’ governance structure creates a distinction between Tata Trusts’ majority ownership and the way control is exercised at the board level.
Tata Trusts’ 66% stake is held largely through the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which together own about 51.54% of Tata Sons.
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The Trusts’ Special Rights
Tata Sons’ Articles of Association give Trusts-nominated directors affirmative voting rights on certain key matters. These provisions were a major issue during the Tata-Mistry dispute and were upheld by the Supreme Court.
The governance structure means that Tata Trusts’ majority shareholding does not necessarily translate into straightforward control over every board decision. The current dispute has brought that distinction back into focus, particularly over the validity of the September 17 board decision.
Restructuring Brings Rift Back
The current disagreement centres on a proposal backed by Tata Trusts to restructure Tata Sons by merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with the holding company. The plan is aimed at allowing Tata Sons to move out of its core investment company structure and avoid a listing.
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According to The Economic Times, Noel Tata and SDTT trustees Darius Khambata, Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat rejected objections raised by SDTT vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh over the proposal.
The trustees said the Reserve Bank of India had rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its core investment company registration but had not mandated a listing. They said the RBI communication instead made it necessary to find a lawful alternative to listing.
Ownership Is Not Control
The trustees have argued that their views are relevant to any restructuring requiring shareholder approval because Tata Trusts holds about 66% of Tata Sons. Srinivasan and Singh, meanwhile, have questioned the process through which the restructuring proposal was put forward.
The dispute therefore highlights the unusual power structure at Tata Sons. The Trusts has the majority shareholding, but board-level voting, Trusts-nominated directors and special rights under the Articles can produce a more complicated decision-making process.
At Tata Sons, therefore, the question is not simply who owns the company, but how that ownership translates into votes and control.