Tata Trusts’ 66% Stake In Tata Sons Masks A Tighter Voting Battle

The issue came into focus on September 17, when Tata Sons’ board reappointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five-year term despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. Four directors voted in favour, including Trusts nominee Venu Srinivasan, while Noel Tata voted against the resolution. The Trusts later challenged the validity of the decision, citing provisions in Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.