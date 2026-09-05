Tata Sons Succession: Agrawal, Narendran And NSE's Chauhan - Who All Are Emerging As Frontrunners?

Tata Sons' succession race has narrowed to TV Narendran, Saurabh Agrawal and NSE chief Ashish Chauhan
Narendran is viewed as the strongest internal candidate, while Agrawal brings finance and capital-allocation expertise
Chauhan could emerge as the dark horse, with experience spanning technology, financial markets and institution building
The race to succeed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran appears to have narrowed to three names — Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran, Tata Sons Executive Director and Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan, as per a report by PTI.
Narendran is currently seen as the leading internal contender, while Agrawal brings extensive investment-banking and capital-allocation experience.
Chauhan, a veteran of India's financial markets and one of the executives involved in setting up the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is emerging as a potential dark horse, the report said.
The selection process remains underway and no final decision has been taken yet while Tata Sons' board and the trusts controlling the holding company are reportedly expected to have a significant say.
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has discussed the shortlisted names with senior government leaders, with a decision expected after further deliberations, as per PTI.
Why The Succession Process Has Begun
Chandrasekaran, who became Tata Sons chairman in 2017, announced last month that he would not seek another term after his current five-year tenure ends on February 20, 2027.
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The formal search for his replacement has since gathered pace.
Other names previously discussed include Noel Tata, who could potentially step in as an interim chairman, Tata Sons Group Chief Digital Officer Aarthi Subramanian, Tata Motors CEO Shailesh Chandra and Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha, per PTI.
Who is TV Narendran?
Narendran has spent more than three decades with Tata Steel, where he became CEO and MD and has led the company through commodity cycles, major capital expenditure and challenges surrounding its European operations.
He has also held prominent industry positions, including chairman of the World Steel Association and president of the Confederation of Indian Industry.
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His long Tata Group tenure gives him deep knowledge of the conglomerate, although much of his experience has been concentrated within Tata Steel.
Who is Saurabh Agrawal?
Agrawal joined Tata Sons in 2017 as Group CFO and now serves as Executive Director and Group CFO. His role covers capital allocation, investments and portfolio decisions across the group.
Before joining the Tatas, he worked in investment banking, including at DSP Merrill Lynch, and held senior positions at Standard Chartered and the Aditya Birla Group.
He also sits on boards across several Tata businesses, giving him familiarity with the group's wider investment architecture.
Who is Ashish Chauhan?
Chauhan offers an outside perspective while having extensive experience in India's corporate and financial ecosystem.
A founding executive involved in establishing NSE, he later served as BSE's MD and CEO before returning to NSE in 2022.
An IIT Bombay graduate with an IIM Calcutta management degree, Chauhan has worked at Reliance Industries and IDBI Bank.
His experience spans technology, capital markets, financial services and institution building.
What Comes Next
The next Tata Sons chairman will inherit a group undergoing a major investment cycle spanning Air India, semiconductors, electronics, electric mobility and digital businesses.
The role will also involve decisions on capital deployment, Tata Sons' potential public listing and governance issues.
The final choice is therefore likely to reflect the group's priorities for the next phase. The selection process is expected to progress over the coming months, with the new chairman taking charge after Chandrasekaran's term ends in February 2027.