India’s Hottest August Ever: Power Demand Surges 12.4% To Record High

India’s August peak power demand hit 258.27 GW, the highest for the month in the five-year period analysed by Moneycontrol.
August 2026 was India’s warmest August since 1901, with elevated temperatures and humidity keeping air conditioners and coolers running longer.
51 thermal power plants had critically low coal stocks as of August 31, with total inventory covering only around 9.3 days of requirements.
India’s peak power demand in August jumped 12.4% year-on-year to 258.27 GW, the highest level recorded for the month in the five-year period, reports said. The sharp increase came as the country experienced its warmest August since 1901, with unusually high temperatures boosting demand for cooling.
Data from the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) showed that the previous August peak stood at 229.72 GW in 2025. Peak demand met was 216.69 GW in 2024, 236.60 GW in 2023 and 194.95 GW in 2022.
Heat Drives Electricity Demand
The surge coincided with an exceptional spell of warm weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), August 2026 was India’s warmest August since records began in 1901.
The country’s average mean temperature during the month was 28.01°C, which was 0.67°C above the 1991-2020 normal. The average minimum temperature also hit a record for August at 24.36°C.
“Unusually warm nights are particularly significant for electricity demand as they keep cooling appliances running for longer, while high humidity further increases the use of air conditioners and coolers,” a power ministry official said.
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The weather conditions came amid the influence of El Niño, adding to the pressure on electricity demand.
Overall power consumption also remained elevated. Electricity consumption increased 12.85% year-on-year to 169.01 billion units (BU) in August, according to official data.
Coal Stocks Under Pressure
The increase in demand comes as coal inventories at thermal power plants remain tight.
As of August 31, 51 thermal power plants were classified as having critically low coal stocks, compared with 45 plants on August 25, according to the latest Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data.
Total coal stocks at thermal plants stood at around 29.12 million tonnes, equivalent to just 47.8% of the normative requirement. This translated into approximately 9.3 days of coal cover.
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Grid Preparedness In Focus
Although August’s peak remained below India’s all-time high of 270.82 GW, recorded in May 2026, the latest demand surge highlights the pressure on the country’s power system.
For power producers and grid operators, sustained high demand makes adequate generation and transmission capacity increasingly important.
The challenge is particularly pronounced during the evening, when solar power generation falls sharply even as electricity demand remains elevated.
Ensuring sufficient capacity during this period will therefore remain critical as India manages rising consumption and increasingly variable renewable generation.