Japan, US Bond Yields Surge: Why Indian Stocks, Rupee Face Fresh Pressure

Japan’s 10-year bond yield crossed 3%, its highest level since 1996, while the US 10-year yield neared 4.8%.
Uday Kotak cautioned that rising government debt and deficits could force central banks to expand their balance sheets, potentially pushing inflation and short-term rates higher.
Higher yields across Japan, the US and Europe could weaken foreign flows into Indian assets, pressure the rupee and domestic bonds, and weigh on equity valuations.
Japan’s 10-year government bond yield has crossed 3% for the first time since 1996, while the US 10-year yield has moved close to 4.8%, as rising government debt and widening fiscal deficits raise concerns about higher inflation and interest rates.
The sharp rise in global bond yields is adding pressure on financial markets, with investors increasingly worried about tighter liquidity, elevated crude prices and renewed inflation risks.
Uday Kotak Warns Of Rate Volatility
Veteran banker Uday Kotak warned that central banks could eventually be forced to expand their balance sheets as government borrowing requirements increase.
“As their government debt and deficits go up, central banks may have no option but to expand balance sheets (print money),” Kotak said in a post on X.
“If so, inflation goes up, short end rates go up,” he added, warning investors to “be ready for a roller coaster ride in interest rate markets.”
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The concern comes as bond yields rise across major economies at the same time that crude prices remain elevated, the Middle East conflict continues and the US Federal Reserve maintains a cautious stance on inflation.
Japan’s move is particularly important because it has historically been one of the world’s largest pools of savings. Years of extremely low interest rates encouraged Japanese investors to seek higher returns overseas, including through global bonds and other assets.
A sustained rise in Japanese yields could begin to alter that dynamic. If domestic Japanese assets offer more attractive returns, investors may gradually reduce allocations to overseas markets.
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That could put upward pressure on global bond yields and make emerging markets such as India relatively less attractive.
What It Means For Indian Markets
The bigger concern for India is the simultaneous rise in yields across Japan, the US and Europe. When developed-market yields rise together, global investors can demand higher returns for holding riskier assets.
For India, this could translate into weaker foreign portfolio flows into equities and bonds, higher domestic bond yields and additional pressure on the rupee.
Higher interest rates can also weigh on equity valuations because investors apply higher discount rates to future corporate earnings. This could put pressure on stock-market multiples, particularly if elevated crude prices simultaneously increase inflation risks.
With global yields climbing and liquidity conditions potentially tightening, Indian markets could therefore face a more volatile environment in the months ahead.