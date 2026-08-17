Tata Sons' August 18 AGM Likely To Be Adjourned As Trust Deadlock Continues

Tata Sons is likely to see its annual general meeting, scheduled for August 18, adjourned for lack of quorum, as a regulatory freeze on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust has left the country's largest private holding company unable to muster the shareholders required to convene, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
The problem stems from Article 86 of the company's Articles of Association, which sets quorum at a minimum of five members present in person, one of whom must be an authorised representative jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. That joint nomination has not come through.
Why The Nomination Hasn't Happened
Each trust must clear the nomination through its own board, but the Sir Ratan Tata Trust has been barred from holding meetings or making decisions since May 15. The restriction followed an order by Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti under Section 36A(1) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, issued while an inspector's inquiry into the trust's board composition remains pending.
Earlier this month, the trust wrote to the Commissioner's office asking for relief, pointing to both the upcoming AGM and close to ₹400 crore in grants and disbursements it says are stuck awaiting approval. The report said there has been no response to that request so far.
Advertisement
How The AGM Is Likely To Play Out
The AGM is still expected to be called as planned. Under company rules, if quorum is not achieved within 30 minutes of the scheduled time, the meeting is automatically adjourned. Tata Sons is then likely to seek an extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold the AGM at a later date, before the adjourned meeting takes place. Such extensions can be granted for up to three months, which would move the deadline to around November.
Separately, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust's case is due to come up before the Charity Commissioner on September 8. Until it receives relief, the trust cannot take the board decision needed to finalise the joint nomination. According to sources, if there is no resolution within the three-month extension window, the trusts may approach the Bombay High Court, which hears appeals against the Charity Commissioner's orders. The report noted that Tata Trusts had met on Thursday and concluded that a joint representative could not be elected, and that trustees have since been examining their legal options.
Advertisement
Apart from routine business such as approving FY26 accounts, dividend and chairman's remuneration, the AGM agenda includes N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director retiring by rotation.
Chandrasekaran told the board on August 12 that he does not intend to seek reappointment once his term concludes on February 20, 2027, and urged the board to settle the succession question soon.
Succession is governed by Article 118, under which a five-member panel, three nominees jointly picked by the two trusts, one from the Tata Sons board, and one independent outsider chosen by the board, must recommend the next chairman. The panel's chairperson is picked by the trusts from among their three nominees, and a majority of trust-nominated members must attend for the panel to function.