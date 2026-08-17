Tata Sons' August 18 AGM Likely To Be Adjourned As Trust Deadlock Continues

Separately, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust's case is due to come up before the Charity Commissioner on September 8. Until it receives relief, the trust cannot take the board decision needed to finalise the joint nomination. According to sources, if there is no resolution within the three-month extension window, the trusts may approach the Bombay High Court, which hears appeals against the Charity Commissioner's orders. The report noted that Tata Trusts had met on Thursday and concluded that a joint representative could not be elected, and that trustees have since been examining their legal options.