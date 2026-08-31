Bank Of Baroda To Recruit 2,482 Officers Fluent In Local Language Across 20 States

Bank of Baroda on Monday announced it will recruit 2,482 officers fluent in local languages in 20 states and union territories.
The recruitment of 'local bank officers' in the junior management grade comes amid concerns over bank staff’s ability to communicate with customers in local languages.
The lender said there is a provision to ensure that candidates serve their first 12 years in the state where they are recruited, or be there till they are promoted to a certain level in the hierarchy.
The announcement comes amid some violent incidents against bank staff unable to converse in local language near Mumbai.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had in November 2025, instructed banks to be sensitive about the issue and also amend their Human Resources (HR) policies, if necessary.
Stating that the 20 states and UTs include Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, BoB (Bank of Baroda) said the state-based deployment would enable it to build a workforce with strong local language proficiency, cultural understanding and knowledge of local markets, helping deepen customer relationships.
"The initiative creates opportunities for local talent to build rewarding careers while contributing to the economic development of their respective states. This is aligned with our broader role as a public sector bank in advancing inclusive growth and creating sustainable employment opportunities," the bank's Executive Director Lal Singh said.
Advertisement
Candidates need to be graduate in any discipline and have work experience of serving a scheduled commercial bank as an officer for at least one year, the bank said, adding that the age limit is fixed between 21-30 years.