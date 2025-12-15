Tata Power will invest ₹1.25 lakh crore in capital expenditure between FY26 and FY30 to drive its next phase of growth.
About 65% of the planned capex will be allocated to clean and green energy projects.
The company is targeting 100% clean power generation by 2045.
Tata Power plans to invest ₹1.25 lakh crore between the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) and 2029-30 (FY30) as capital expenditure (capex) to expand it clean and green power production capacity to over 30 GW.
According to a latest company filing, around 65% of this spending will be directed towards clean and green energy projects. Tata Group company plans to achieve 100% clean and green power generation by 2045.
The power major aims to expand its total generation capacity to over 30 GW by FY30, including more than 20 GW from renewable sources. Currently, Tata Power operates 15.7 GW of capacity, of which 7 GW comes from clean energy. Transmission lines of 7,047 circuit kilometer (Ckm) were operational and under construction during this same period.
The company invested ₹13,214 crore in FY24 and ₹17,273 crore in FY25. Going forward, it plans to invest about ₹25,000 crore every year over the next five years.
By FY30, Tata Power expects to achieve revenues of ₹1 lakh crore, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of ₹30,000 crore, and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹10,000 crore.
Most of the upcoming investments will be in non-regulated assets, with only 11% of the planned capex expected to go into regulated businesses.
Tata Power is also aligning its strategy with India’s broader renewable energy goals.
The company highlighted India’s target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. As of November 2025, the country had already installed 251 GW, led by 130 GW in solar, 54 GW in wind power, 11 GW in biomass, and 5GW in small hydro power.
In the pipeline are 148 GW of projects in construction, and 101 GW to be auctioned, the company stated.
The company noted that India’s peak power demand is expected to cross 450 GW by 2032, making energy storage a critical focus area.
Looking ahead to FY30, Tata Power expects to operate over 10,000 Ckm of transmission lines and serve nearly 40 million distribution customers, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading integrated power companies.