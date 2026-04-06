Tata Play Fiber & IBM Partner to Build AI-Ready Data Infrastructure

Tata Play Fiber is partnering with IBM to build an AI-ready enterprise data lakehouse
The platform utilizes IBM watsonx to unify 25 disparate data sources into one environment
The goal is to move from manual, fragmented reporting to real-time analytics
Internet service provider Tata Play Fiber has announced a collaboration with IBM to build a next-generation, AI-ready enterprise data lakehouse using IBM watsonx.
The new platform will unify 25 disparate data sources into a single, scalable environment, enabling advanced analytics, strengthening customer retention, and unlocking new cross-sell and upsell opportunities.
Anand Sahai, CEO of Tata Play Fiber, said that building a robust information system is central to the company’s digital transformation journey. He noted that as the company expands in a dynamic broadband market, it requires deeper and faster insights into customers and operations.
He added that IBM’s watsonx platform provides a secure and scalable environment to strengthen retention, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver differentiated customer experiences.
Operating in an increasingly competitive broadband market, Tata Play Fiber sought to modernize its data infrastructure to enhance agility, deepen customer insights, and improve operational efficiency.
Previously, data across customer master records, marketing, finance, call center interactions, and service operations was spread across multiple systems, leading to inconsistencies and a lack of standardization. This fragmentation also limited real-time reporting capabilities.
Nebu Joy, Vice President of Information Technology at Tata Play Fiber, said that navigating today’s data complexity requires more than just consolidation, it demands intelligence. He explained that unifying 25 data sources into a single enterprise-wide architecture enables real-time visibility across the organization, empowering teams, from call center agents to field service engineers, with contextual insights that enhance responsiveness and improve customer experience.
Built on IBM watsonx, the new data lakehouse will optimize and scale AI workloads while consolidating structured and semi-structured data into a unified and trusted foundation for enterprise-wide analytics and informed decision-making.
Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President of Technology at IBM India & South Asia, said that telecom and broadband providers are undergoing rapid transformation while managing cost pressures and rising customer expectations. He added that the collaboration demonstrates how a hybrid, AI-enabled data architecture can help enterprises modernize their data ecosystems and build a future-ready foundation for AI.
Through this partnership with IBM, Tata Play Fiber is moving from fragmented reporting and manual processes to data-driven decision-making at scale.