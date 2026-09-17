Stock Markets Close Flat After US Fed Rate Hike; NSE IPO In Focus

"Indian equities ended mixed on Thursday after a range-bound session. The Nifty edged up to 23,270, while the Sensex slipped marginally to 74,314 and Bank Nifty declined to 56,055. Selective buying supported the Nifty, but weakness in private-sector banks and IT stocks limited the broader recovery," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm.