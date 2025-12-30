SMFCL Board Approves Loans of ₹4,300 Cr to Mark Entry into Maritime Financing

SMFCL said that the ambitious strategy charted by the company is further backed by the strong support and trust shown by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, which has designated SMFCL as nodal agency for the setting-up and operational co-ordination for flagship Maritime Development Fund of ₹25,000 crore. The fund shall include Maritime Investment Fund (MIF) with a corpus of ₹20,000 crore, and the Interest Incentivization Fund (IIF), with a corpus of ₹5,000 crore.