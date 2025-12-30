SBI Mutual Fund Trims Nazara Stake via ₹216 Cr Bulk Deal, Stock Rallies 6%

Following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, Nazara recognised an aggregate reduction of ₹914.70 crore on its investment in Moonshine Technologies (the parent of PokerBaazi), cutting the carrying value of that investment to ₹96.5 crore. The impairment was classified as exceptional and non-recurring. As a result, Nazara posted a net loss of roughly ₹33.9–34 crore in Q2 FY26 versus a profit in the same quarter a year earlier (reports cite prior-year profits of about ₹16.2–18 crore). On a half-year basis, profit fell 57.5% to ₹17 crore in H1 FY26 from ₹40 crore in H1 FY25.