Shankh Airlines to Begin Operations in January, Says Chairman Who Once Drove Tempo

"Today, we have a fleet of over 400 trucks," he said, describing the growth as gradual and organic. "There was no grand planning. Things evolved with time." Calling aviation one of the fastest-growing sectors, Vishwakarma said its biggest strength lies in strong cash flow. "There is no credit system in aviation. Many businesses collapse because they depend on credit, but aviation does not work that way." Explaining the airline's name, he said, "Our trading firm was already called Shankh, and the name also has a cultural association. That is why we kept the airline's name Shankh as well." On funding, Vishwakarma said the airline has full backing from its parent company.