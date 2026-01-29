Delhi HC Summons Priya Kapur on Mother-in-Law Rani Kapur's Plea over Family Trust

The Delhi HC has issued summons to Priya Kapur and 22 others in the trust dispute filed by Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur.
The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Priya Kapur, the wife of late industrialist and Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, and 22 other respondents in the long-running family dispute over the Rani Kapur Family Trust (RK Family Trust). Priya has been summoned as part of the civil suit filed by Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, who has sought the cancellation of the trust, alleging that it was created fraudulently.
A bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna, while issuing notices to the respondents, declined to grant any immediate interim relief, including an order to maintain status quo over the trust. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on March 23.
This marks the latest development in the bitter inheritance battle that has been unfolding for over six months following the death of Sunjay Kapur, who passed away due to a heart attack in June last year.
Notably, a day before this development, ANI had reported that the earlier single judge bench had rescued itself from hearing the civil suit filed by the 80-year-old Rani. Justice Vikas Mahajan had liberated himself from the case alleging that the "fraudulent family trust" was created to deprive Rani of her entire estate. Following this, the matter was listed over to Justice Pushkarna-led bench.
In her petition, Rani Kapur has moved the High Court against her daughter-in-law Priya, along with other beneficiaries, including the children of actor Karisma Kapoor. She has challenged both the formation and administration of the RK Family Trust, claiming that it was set up without her informed consent.
Point to note: Karisma is the second wife of Sunjay, while Priya is the third. Karisma and Sunjay have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan, but the couple separated and got divorced in 2016. Following this, Sunjay and Priya got married in 2017 and have a child together, Azarias. Priya and Sunjay were married until his death.
In the suit, Rani has alleged that the trust was created at a time when she was medically unwell after suffering a stroke and was heavily dependent on her son for managing her personal and financial affairs. She claims that during this period, key decisions were taken without her knowledge, resulting in her complete exclusion from assets that originally belonged to her.
According to the suit, she was repeatedly assured that her estate remained secure and under her control, even as steps were allegedly taken that diluted or eliminated her ownership rights. She has further alleged that she was made to sign documents without being properly informed about their contents or legal consequences, and that in some cases, documents were signed in blank, according to ANI.
Rani Kapur has contended that these actions were part of a larger plan to restructure the family’s assets through the trust to her detriment. Terming the process as one involving misrepresentation and undue influence, she has sought cancellation of the RK Family Trust and restoration of her estate.
In addition, she has asked the court to restrain Priya Kapur from acting in furtherance of the trust and has sought a detailed account of the trust’s activities since its inception. The High Court is expected to examine these claims when the matter comes up for hearing later next month.