Nazara, Reliance Games, Others Launch New Gaming Body After Online Gaming Law

Indian gaming majors launch IGPDA to push Made-in-India IP and global titles
Top Indian gaming firms, including Nazara Technologies, Gametion (creator of Ludo Kinng), and nCore Games (maker of FAU-G: Domination) are setting up a new industry association to strengthen their representation after the central government rolled out fresh gaming legislation earlier this month.
The Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) will focus on the country’s unified voice for game publishers and developers. Other founding members include Reliance Games, SuperGaming, Tara Gaming, underdogs Studio, Aeos Games, and Dot9 Games.
It aims to champion the creation of original Made-in-India IP, which will bring Indian stories into gaming, skill-building across the AVGC value chain, and enable India to produce globally competitive AAA titles.
"Nazara’s vision has always been anchored on IP-led growth. The IGPDA aligns perfectly with this mission, ensuring Indian creativity thrives globally and creates sustainable long-term value,” said Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies.
The association has proposed its first-ever state partnership with Maharashtra. Under this, it will work with the Maharashtra government to make Mumbai the global games hub by attracting gaming companies to the state through policy support.
"With Indus Battle Royale, we’ve proven Indian-made games can carry our culture and identity while appealing worldwide at scale. The IGPDA ensures Indian games take centre stage in the global gaming narrative,” said Roby John, Cofounder and CEO, SuperGaming.
Vikash Jaiswal, founder and CEO of Gametion said the success of Ludo King proves Indian games can reach the world. "Through IGPDA, we aim to replicate that success across new genres, ensuring Indian games are not just played but celebrated globally".
This follows the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a newly established Centre of Excellence, backed by the Government of India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of Maharashtra, FICCI, and CII.
"The IGPDA is not only about creating great games, it’s about shaping futures. By empowering talent, unlocking opportunities, and strengthening the AVGC ecosystem, we envision India becoming the world’s largest powerhouse of gaming creativity and innovation," said Ninad Chhaya, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Reliance Games.
The Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, makes participation, operation, or promotion of such games a punishable offence with jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore, with harsher penalties for repeat offenders.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called online money games as a “public health risk”, citing losses of ₹20,000 crore and harm to 45 crore people. The law is expected to significantly impact India’s $3.8 billion gaming industry and platforms such as Dream11 and MPL.