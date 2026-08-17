Saatvik Solar Inks Initial Pact To Set Up 3.6 GW Phase II Cell Facility In Odisha

Saatvik Solar Industries on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) for setting up a 3.6 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing facility at Gopalpur, in Odisha.
The project is also expected to create employment opportunities and support the development of the wider industrial ecosystem in the region.
"Odisha is more than a manufacturing milestone for Saatvik; it is a statement of our ambition. As our 2.4 GW cell and 4 GW module manufacturing lines move towards production, we are taking a decisive step towards building scale, strengthening integration and creating the foundation for our next phase of robust growth," Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy Limited said in the statement.
The new facility will form part of Saatvik Solar's broader manufacturing development at Gopalpur, where the company is already progressing with its Phase I integrated manufacturing facility.
Phase I has achieved key construction and installation milestones and is now advancing towards commissioning.
Tool installation is progressing well, with ramp-up set to commence shortly marking a significant step towards operational readiness.
The company has also completed key power infrastructure milestones, with the dedicated 220 kV substation ready for charging.
Manufacturing lines are progressing through the final stages of installation, testing, validation and process readiness, with the company moving towards the next stage of operations.
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The cell line is on track for ramp-up shortly, marking a key step towards operational readiness, with the ALMM-II inspection planned for September -- bringing the facility closer to full-scale commercialisation, the statement said.
The company's phased development at Gopalpur reflects its long-term approach towards building an integrated and technologically advanced solar manufacturing ecosystem, with a focus on scale, operational excellence, quality and supply chain resilience, the company said.