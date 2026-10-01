Delayed Resolutions, Steep Haircuts: Is IBC Failing Companies And Creditors?

The plan had been proposed by Subhash Chandra, the founder of the Essel Group, in a 2022 personal-guarantee insolvency case. By the time the plan reached creditors on October 17, 2024, the case had been through a Supreme Court intervention, a change in resolution professional (RP), and prolonged disputes over the composition of the committee of creditors (CoC). After all this back-and-forth, the majority of lenders had apparently decided that recovering whatever they could was better than holding out for a payout that might never come.