Juniper Green Energy Commissions 101 MW Wind Capacity Across 3 States In September

Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has commissioned 101 MW wind capacity so far in September, scaling up its operational portfolio to 2,689 MWp and 503 MWh of battery energy storage system.
The latest commissioning includes a 45 MW wind component under GUVNL Hybrid Phase I and a 40 MW wind component under GUVNL Hybrid Phase II, both at the Charadva GETCO Substation in Gujarat, a company statement said.
With this, 145 MW of the 150 MW GUVNL Hybrid Phase I project and 70 MW of the 120 MW GUVNL Hybrid Phase II project stand commissioned.
Juniper Green Energy has also achieved full commissioning of its 75 MW contracted capacity with MSEDCL by commissioning the final 10 MW wind component at the Chapalgaon site in Maharashtra.
With this commissioning under the hybrid project, 75 MW of solar and 25 MW of wind have been fully commissioned more than 2 months ahead of its SCOD (deadline).
According to the statement, Juniper Green Energy has commissioned 101 MW wind capacity across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan under its Wind Solar Hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects in the first fortnight of September 2026, taking its total operational capacity to 2,689 MWp and 503 MWh BESS.
Ankush Malik, Whole-time Director and CEO, Juniper Green Energy said in the statement, "Commissioning more than 100 MW wind capacity across 3 states in the last 15 days is a significant execution milestone for Juniper Green Energy."