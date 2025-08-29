  1. home
Reliance Jio IPO Slated for Mid-2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has confirmed that Jio will file for an initial public offering by mid-2026. Speaking at the company’s AGM, Ambani said the listing will underline Jio’s ability to match global peers in value creation. With over 500 million subscribers, Jio is positioned as one of the largest telecom players worldwide

Outlook Business Desk
Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries
Summary
  • Reliance Jio IPO planned for H1 2026

  • Announced by Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM

  • IPO aimed at proving Jio’s global-scale value creation

Reliance Industries is planning to launch its much-awaited IPO (initial public offering) by the first half of 2026, announced Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of the conglomerate at the 48th Reliance Annual General Meeting on Friday.

“Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approval,” said Ambani.

He stated that this IPO will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as its global counterparts. “I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors”.

Ambani also mentioned that Reliance Jio has crossed 500 million customers, more than the populations of the US, UK, and France combined.

During his address, Ambani also announced Jio's plans for the future, which consists five assurances. These include its plan to connect every Indian on mobile and home broadband, equip every home with digital services such as Jio Smart Home, JioTV+, Jio TV OS, along with seamless automation.

Other announcements are the company's ambition to digitise every India business and enterprise with simple and secure platforms, AI revolution in India (AI everywhere foe everyone), and expansion of its operations outside India.

Reliance has long toyed with the idea of taking Jio public. In July, Reuters had reported that the IPO was off the table for 2025, with RIL said to be waiting for stronger revenue growth, a larger subscriber base, and an expanded digital footprint to justify a higher valuation for Jio, currently pegged by analysts at over $100 billion.

Jio Infocomm disrupted India’s telecom market back in 2016 with its ultra cheap data pricing and now commands a customer base of nearly 500 million subscribers, giving it one of the largest user pools globally.

The proposed IPO would offer an exit route to major global investors including Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google, who together invested over $20 billion into Jio Platforms in 2020, when it was valued at around $58 billion.

