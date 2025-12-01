Govt Plans Relaxations as Made-in-India Battery Push Runs Into Delays

According to a report by Mint, the target was to have 50 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of output capacity ready by December 2024. As of June 2025, only about 1.4 GWh by Ola was operational. The report cited people familiar with the matter who said the Centre has recently issued show-cause notices to companies approved under the scheme. “The request from the companies is for an extension of the deadline by about another 18 months, and the requests are being considered,” Mint reported, adding that a final decision is yet to be taken.