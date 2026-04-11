Reliance Industries Launches Vantara University Dedicated For Wildlife Conservation

Vantara, the wildlife conservation organisation founded by Reliance Industries, on Friday announced the launch of Vantara University at Jamnagar in Gujarat.
Run by Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, the university will be an integrated global university dedicated to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences, a release by the company said.
Drawing on Vantara's on-ground expertise, the university will translate field knowledge into academic programmes, professional training, and globally relevant frameworks, it added.
"The future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life with compassion, knowledge, and skill. Vantara University is shaped by a deeply personal journey of witnessing animals in distress and recognising the need for greater capability in their care," Anant Ambani was quoted as saying at the announcement ceremony of the university held at Jamnagar.