Berger Prefers to Go Slow and Steady, Doesn’t Take Bold Risks: CEO Abhijit Roy

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I passed out from IIM Bangalore. In our times, on the first day recruiters were Asian Paints, Unilever, Citibank and three or four other companies. I got selected on the very first day and joined Asian Paints.

That's how, by luck, by happenstance, I got into the paint sector. But I quit after two and a half years. In Kolkata, in those days, there was some major agitation and there was a lockout in the branch operations. After four or five months of this painful existence there, I decided to quit and then joined L'Oreal in sales. I spent two and a half years there. Then I joined Berger in product management and marketing.

At that point of time, they were introducing the tinting system called the “ColourBank machine”. I had exposure to that. They needed an MBA, preferably from IIM, and someone with exposure to a tinting system, which was a rare commodity.

I used to go around explaining to the dealers what the concept was and try to sell this machine. Berger Paints had no presence in the wall coating segment in those days. And this machine used to cost about ₹8.3 lakh in those days.

Why would people want to invest in a company which didn't have any strong brand or sell much wall coating? What would you do with the machine? But some of the dealers took that bold step, and we formulated one sort of a lease process. We used to collect ₹9,800 per month for 72 months and an initial deposit of ₹1.25 lakh, and that was the scheme which used to run for the dealers.

These dealers thought that this was a unique proposition because you can tint whatever shade you don't have to stock any material anymore. Whichever customer came, you could have thousands of shades, easily tint and give. The inventory levels came down, and they were able to satisfy the set of customers with this product. Sales started picking up gradually, and they made good money per litre sold.

The market leader came in one year down the line. They brought in a machine which was half our cost. They also brought in colourants which are used in the machine for the shades. Their cost was about one-third of ours.