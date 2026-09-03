The NCLT put his disclosed net worth at ₹31.79 crore, despite earlier certificates to lenders valuing it at ₹40,562 crore and ₹45,888 crore. Against thousands of crores in admitted dues, he offered just ₹6.50 crore, including process costs. “The real reason is one of timing, because a guarantee is only as valuable as the assets that stand behind it, and recovery from a personal guarantor usually begins only after the borrowing company has already collapsed,” said Himesh Thakur, associate partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, adding that the promoter of a large defaulting group tends to have little of real value left in his own name by that point, since the wealth has often been pledged to other lenders, moved earlier, or genuinely lost as the business declined.