Enthused by record sales bookings last fiscal, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is targeting up to 20 per cent growth in pre-sales this fiscal to Rs 36,000 crore as it remains bullish on housing demand despite global uncertainties.
In an interview with PTI, Prestige Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Irfan Razack said the company is witnessing a pretty good demand for its residential properties and there is no concern at all.
However, he said the company's construction cost has definitely gone up due to rise in prices of many key raw materials after the start of West Asia conflict in March.
Razack said the company performed well during the last fiscal on both operational and financial metrics and hoped the growth momentum would continue even during 2026-27.
He highlighted that the company clocked a sales bookings of Rs 30,024 crore during 2025-26 fiscal year, up 76 per cent from the preceding year.
Asked about the sales guidance for this fiscal, Razack said, "We are looking for 15-20 per cent growth during the current fiscal. Rs 35,000-36,000 crore, what I believe should be a realistic number." He exuded confidence of achieving this number.
To achieve this growth, Razack said the company has a strong launch pipeline for this fiscal across all major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Delhi-NCR.
"We have around Rs 60,000 crore worth of launch pipeline. It depends on approvals, how much we are able to launch this fiscal," he said.
On housing demand, Razack said, "The customer is buying a real asset and investing for long term and not short term. If they have a need, they will invest." "Sometimes, we see huge velocity and sometimes the velocity will be slow. Right now it is okay. April has been good," he added.
Razack said the company would continue to invest on construction activities and also on land acquisition if there is a right opportunity. He remains bullish on office, shopping malls and hotel projects as well.
Recently, Prestige Estates Projects reported that its net profit jumped over two times to Rs 1,195.5 crore last fiscal from Rs 467.5 crore in 2024-25. Total income almost doubled Rs 13,195.5 crore from Rs 7,735.5 crore.
"FY26 has been a landmark year for Prestige, marked by our highest-ever sales and collections alongside strong growth in revenue and profitability. These results reflect the strength of our brand, the trust of our customers, and our ability to execute consistently across markets and asset classes," Razack had said after the result.
Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
The group has delivered 313 projects spanning 206 million square feet. It has a pipeline of 128 projects across 195 million square feet.