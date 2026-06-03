NALCO: Driving India’s Aluminium Future With Record Performance And Strategic Expansion

India’s journey towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse is closely linked to the availability of strategic metals. Aluminium – often described as the “metal of the future” – is central to this ambition, underpinning sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, defence, and emerging technologies. At the heart of this ecosystem is National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, playing a defining role in strengthening the nation’s metal security.
Over the past four decades, NALCO has established itself as one of the world’s most integrated and cost-efficient aluminium producers. With operations spanning the entire value chain – from bauxite mining and alumina refining to aluminium smelting and captive power generation – the company has consistently maintained its position as the lowest-cost producer of bauxite and alumina globally. Its integrated model not only drives operational efficiency but also ensures supply stability, enabling NALCO to serve both domestic demand and international markets across more than 20 countries.
NALCO has achieved unprecedented financial and operational milestones in FY 2025-26, solidifying its position as a global leader in cost-efficient aluminium production. The company posted its highest-ever net profit of Rs. 5,816 crore, marking a 9.22% year-on-year growth from Rs. 5,325 crore, alongside record revenue from operation of Rs. 17,843 crore, up from Rs. 16,788 crore the previous year. In Q4 FY26, net profit reached Rs. 1,718 crore (up 7% from the prior quarter), with revenue at Rs. 5,103 crore, underscoring NALCO’s ability to consistently scale new heights.
The stellar performance was driven by record production volumes and strengthened efficiencies across business units. Bauxite excavation stood at 77.01 lakh tonnes, with transportation at 77.07 lakh tonnes. Alumina hydrate production reached 23.00 lakh tonnes. Aluminium cast metal production registered an all-time high of 4.72 lakh tonnes, supported by record net power generation of 6,953 MU and coal production of 40 lakh tonnes.
On the sales front, NALCO delivered unprecedented results across key segments. Total alumina sales reached 14.46 lakh tonnes, including 1.38 lakh tonnes of domestic alumina sales. Aluminium metal sales stood at 4.74 lakh tonnes, with the highest-ever domestic metal sales of 4.61 lakh tonnes. Year-on-year growth was equally impressive, with alumina sales rising by 30.74% and aluminium sales increasing by 2.82%.
NALCO has embarked on a transformative expansion journey with enhancement of its alumina production capacity by 1 MTPA from 2.1 MTPA to 3.1 MTPA and operationalization of 3.5 MTPA Pottangi bauxite mine which are in advanced stage of commencement during FY 2026-27 with planned investment of more than ₹7,000 crore.
Further, NALCO is also undertaking brownfield expansion of its Smelter and Captive Power Plant at Angul with planned investment of approx.Rs.30,000 crore.
This strategic initiative is expected to increase NALCO’s aluminium smelting capacity by 0.5 MTPA and addition of new power plant of 1080 MW capacity, thereby significantly boosting overall production and reinforcing the Company’s position as a major player in the aluminium value chain.
As India accelerates its industrial and economic ambitions, NALCO stands as a resilient and forward-looking institution-driving growth, ensuring resource security, and shaping the future of the nation’s aluminium sector.