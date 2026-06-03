NALCO: Driving India’s Aluminium Future With Record Performance And Strategic Expansion

Over the past four decades, NALCO has established itself as one of the world’s most integrated and cost-efficient aluminium producers. With operations spanning the entire value chain – from bauxite mining and alumina refining to aluminium smelting and captive power generation – the company has consistently maintained its position as the lowest-cost producer of bauxite and alumina globally. Its integrated model not only drives operational efficiency but also ensures supply stability, enabling NALCO to serve both domestic demand and international markets across more than 20 countries.