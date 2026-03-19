UK's Prudential In Talks to Exit Life Insurance JV With ICICI, May Sell Shares to Bharti

Prudential, which has been present in the Indian market for 25 years, is reportedly looking to rethink its India strategy under its new Regional CEO Naveen Tahilyani, who took charge last year. Tahilyani, who previously served as Managing Director and CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance, oversees markets including India, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Africa. He also serves on the board of ICICI Prudential Life as Prudential's nominee.