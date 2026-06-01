IIFCL Eyes Record Loan Sanctions of ₹75,000 Crore in FY27 for Infra Development: MD Rohit Rishi

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is looking for a record loan sanction of Rs 75,000 crore during the ongoing financial year as the government has removed SIFTI restrictions, providing the state-owned lender greater financing flexibility and wider participation in infrastructure projects across various sectors.
"With the government removing SIFTI (Scheme for Financing Viable Infrastructure Projects) restrictions, we can now finance more than 20 per cent of total project cost, we can venture into large projects and downsell later on," IIFCL managing director Rohit Rishi told PTI.
"Following the removal of SIFTI restrictions, IIFCL is expected to witness stronger growth through greater financing flexibility and wider participation in infrastructure projects across various sectors. This significant policy change enables faster credit expansion through new and innovative lending products," he said.
IIFCL has already sanctioned loans worth Rs 38,000 crore so far this financial year, he said, adding that the aim is to sanction loans around Rs 75,000 crore and disburse about Rs 39,000 crore in the current financial year.
SIFTI (Scheme for Financing Viable Infrastructure Projects) had put some additional limits on the operations of IIFCL. The company was not allowed to lend more than 20 per cent of the project cost due to the restrictions.
Last month, the government removed the restrictions. So far, IIFCL was under dual regulation of the government and the Reserve Bank of India.
Speaking about the asset quality, Rishi said, IIFCL is among few entities which has net NPA of zero.
He also exuded confidence that IIFCL would cross the Rs 1-trillion loan book size by the end of FY27.
The loan book at the end of March 2026 was Rs 81,715 crore, up 17 per cent over the previous financial year.
To fund its increasing loan book, the company plans to diversify its borrowing portfolio to lower its borrowing cost in FY27.
The borrowing will be done in both domestic and offshore market, he said.
Asked about IIFCL's IPO plans, Rishi said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given in-principal approval for stake dilution by the government.
"Work is going on. Listing will be done at the opportune time," he said without disclosing any size of initial public offering.
As India enters a transformative phase of infrastructure-led economic growth, IIFCL remains committed to supporting the nation's development priorities through responsible, innovative and sustainable financing solutions, he said.
With a strong and growing balance sheet, prudent risk management framework and growing sectoral presence, the company is well-positioned for its next phase of growth as a future-ready infrastructure financing institution, he said.
IIFCL was set up by the Government of India in 2006 with the main objective of channelizing long-term finance to viable infrastructure projects through the Scheme for Financing Viable Infrastructure Projects through a Special Purpose Vehicle called India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), broadly referred to as SIFTI.