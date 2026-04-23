Premji Puts Undisclosed Sum In Newera Hospitals To Help Capacity Expansion

Premji Invest on Thursday announced an investment in Maharashtra's Newera Hospitals to help it expand capacity.
Premji Invest did not disclose the amount of capital infusion.
The 2016-incorporated entity, which runs two hospitals in Nagpur and Navi Mumbai currently, is aiming to put three new hospitals in Maharashtra's second capital, Nagpur, according to a statement.
The investment from the platform backed by industrialist Azim Premji will help take the overall capacity of Newera to 800 beds from 350 beds currently.
"Structural gaps in India's healthcare delivery system persist. Nagpur, in particular, requires a higher bed density and an improvement in hospital infrastructure," PI's partner and head of healthcare and life sciences division, Prakash Chellam, said.
The statement said Newera has established strong clinical credibility in complex specialities, including neurosciences, transplant, and cardiology.
"We have always believed that quality quaternary care should not be a privilege restricted to patients in the larger cities. This investment gives us the infrastructure runway to fulfil that promise at scale," Newera Co-founder Dr Anand Sancheti said.