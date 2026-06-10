No Overcapacity in Textiles, Steel Sectors in India: DGTR

"We do not think we have overcapacity in the textiles sector. Our per capita consumption of all kinds of textile products is abysmal, particularly in manmade fiber and technical textiles. Ours is a hot, tropical climate; we wear cotton. How do we have overcapacity? "In steel also, our per capita consumption is so low. We have one of the lowest; we may be the second largest producer of steel, but compared to our population, our economic and growth imperative, it's one of the lowest," he told reporters here.