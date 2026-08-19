India's Agro-Chemical Companies Seek Data Protection Law To Expedite Farm Innovation

Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman of CropLife India and Executive Chairman & Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection, said a time-bound data protection window would bring farmers newer tools sooner, "and every molecule it brings in early belongs to the whole industry once the window closes." Gyanendra Shukla, Vice Chairman of CropLife India and MD & CEO of Rallis India, said the exporting countries India competes with "adopted data protection and grew stronger for it." Rahul Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Agritech, and Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of PI Industries, echoed the call for a predictable framework, while N K Rajavelu, CEO of Godrej Agrovet, said extending protection for low-risk products, as the EU does, could encourage "climate-friendly molecules" for Indian agriculture.