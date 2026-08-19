Prosus Bets $100 Mn On Sachin Bansal’s Navi In First Institutional Fundraise

Prosus will invest $100 million in Navi, marking the fintech’s first institutional capital raise.
The investment builds on Sachin Bansal’s more than decade-long association with Prosus and Naspers.
Navi said its consolidated business turned profitable in Q4FY26, while lending assets crossed ₹13,000 crore.
Navi is set to receive $100 million from Prosus, marking the fintech company’s first institutional capital raise. The proposed investment comes as Navi looks to expand its technology-driven financial services businesses and remains subject to the required regulatory approvals, the company said.
Prosus said the investment reflects its confidence in Navi’s business, execution capabilities and long-term plans. The transaction also builds on Sachin Bansal’s association with Naspers and the Prosus Group, which dates back more than a decade.
Bansal Calls Prosus Investment An Endorsement
Sachin Bansal, Founder and Executive Chairman of Navi Group, said the investment is a strong endorsement of the institution being built at Navi.
“Prosus is one of the world's most respected investors, with an exceptional track record of backing category-defining technology companies over the long term. My association with Naspers and the Prosus Group dates back more than a decade, making this partnership particularly meaningful,” Bansal said.
He added that Navi values Prosus’ global perspective, long-term approach and experience in scaling technology businesses as the company continues its growth journey.
Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Prosus India Investments and M&A, said Navi has several qualities that fit the investor’s focus, including a large base of users, multiple business lines and a technology-first approach.
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“We believe the team has executed extremely well in the last 12 months despite a tough macro environment,” Sharma said. He added that Navi is well positioned to capture opportunities in the financial services sector.
Navi’s Payments And Lending Businesses
Navi said its businesses showed strong operating momentum during FY26. Navi UPI retained its position as India’s fourth-largest UPI app, according to the company.
Navi Finserv’s assets under management crossed ₹13,000 crore during the financial year as its lending business continued to scale. The group also said improving economics and higher operating leverage supported its performance.
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The company reported consolidated profitability in Q4FY26, marking an important milestone for the group. Navi said the result reflects its focus on building a technology-led financial services institution.
The proposed Prosus investment will give Navi its first institutional capital backing as it enters its next phase of growth. The transaction will be completed subject to the required regulatory approvals.