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PhysicsWallah Slashes FY26 Losses as Revenue Jumps 51%, Bets Big on AI and Offline Expansion

Ed-tech firm reports strong revenue growth, improving margins, and rapid expansion in offline centres while doubling down on AI-led operations

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Updated on:
Updated on:
PhysicsWallah
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • PhysicsWallah’s Q4FY26 loss narrowed sharply to ₹74.9 crore as revenue rose over 50% year-on-year.

  • The company reported strong growth in both online and offline businesses, with its centre network expanding to 353 locations.

  • PhysicsWallah said it is adopting an AI-first approach across teaching, counselling, operations, and product development.

PhysicsWallah Ltd reported a sharp decline in losses for the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by strong revenue growth and improving operational performance across both its online and offline businesses.

The ed-tech company said better operating leverage, tighter cost discipline, and AI-led automation helped improve profitability during the quarter and the full financial year.

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For the January–March quarter, PhysicsWallah posted a consolidated net loss of ₹74.9 crore, significantly lower than the ₹293.1 crore loss reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 50.7% year-on-year to ₹918.8 crore from ₹609.6 crore.

The company also reported a turnaround at the operating level. EBITDA stood at ₹28.8 crore in Q4FY26, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹228.5 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA margin improved to 3.1% from a negative 37.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year FY26, PhysicsWallah’s revenue increased 35% to ₹3,900 crore from ₹2,887 crore in FY25.

EBITDA more than doubled to ₹549 crore from ₹193 crore in the previous year, while EBITDA margin expanded to 14.1% from 6.7%. The annual net loss narrowed sharply to ₹24 crore from ₹243 crore in FY25.

The company’s paid user base rose 20% year-on-year to 5.34 million during FY26. Online paid users increased to 4.87 million, while offline enrolments reached 0.47 million.

PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey - null
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PhysicsWallah also continued expanding its offline presence, with its centre network growing to 353 centres across India and the UAE, compared to 198 centres a year ago. Offline revenue rose 31% year-on-year to ₹1,774 crore, while online revenue grew 39% to ₹1,954 crore.

Co-Founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari said the company is steadily moving towards an AI-first model across areas such as teaching, counselling, operations, and product development.

Separately, PhysicsWallah said its audit committee approved an investment of around ₹120 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, FinZ Finance, through a rights issue. The company said FinZ primarily provides short-term education loans, largely to students already enrolled on the PhysicsWallah platform.

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Shares of the company closed flat at ₹111.95 on Wednesday on the BSE.

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