DS Group Brings UK-based Ben’s Cookies to India; Eyes 10 Outlets in FY27

Dharampal Satyapal Group, a multi-business corporation having interests in FMCG, has entered into an exclusive partnership with British brand Ben’s Cookies, famous for its freshly baked products.
The company plans to open up to 10 stores this fiscal year in Delhi and Mumbai, with 6-7 Ben’s Cookies stores opening in June and July, said Sanskriti Gupta, who heads Ben’s Cookies business in India.
Founded by cookery writer Helge Rubinstein in 1983, Ben’s Cookies opened its first store in Oxford’s Covered Market in 1984 and has since grown into a globally loved British brand known for its signature freshly baked cookies made with chocolate chunks, fresh butter, and premium ingredients.
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), which has entered into an exclusive master franchise agreement for upwards of 10 years, is visualising a strong growth, driven by rising demand for premium and freshly made products, with consumers increasingly seeking better quality and cafe-style experiences.
"The brand aims to bridge the gap between packaged and fresh cookies and capitalise on premiumisation trends, growing consumer awareness, and higher spending to gain market share," said Gupta.
The Indian cookie market is estimated to be around USD 1.3 billion (in 2024) and expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2033. The growth opportunity of this niche segment is huge, driven by factors, including urban affluence, premiumisation, and growing Cafe culture among youths.
As part of its growth strategy for Ben’s Cookies, DS Group will be focusing on gift-giving opportunities in festive, Celebratory occasions. It will position the brand as an "affordable premium and differentiated gifting options", said Gupta.
Positioned as a premium freshly baked cookie brand, prices will start at Rs 325 per cookie and go beyond Rs 1,500 for gifting packs, she said.
"Each cookie is priced at around Rs 325, while gifting options start at approximately Rs 1,500. The brand aims to tap into corporate gifting, daily impulse purchases, and the mass premium segment, positioning itself as an affordable premium offering. It also plans to capitalise on festive gifting occasions, such as Diwali and Rakhi," she said.
The brand differentiates itself from pre-packaged cookies by offering freshly baked products made throughout the day, creating an immersive cafe-style experience where customers can see the baking process. Positioned as an impulse purchase paired with coffee, it targets on-the-go consumption rather than home use.
Besides retail presence, Ben’s Cookies in India has also plans to partner with food delivery platforms, such as Spiggy and Zomato, which will cater for the home consumption segment, enabling customers to enjoy the brand’s freshly baked cookies at home.
In midterms, the DS group also has plans to take Ben’s Cookies brand to other metros and big cities. "We are looking at Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad", said Gupta.
However, she also mentioned the operational challenges in expansion as it has to import dough for cookies to the baking machinery from the UK.
"The cookie dough is imported from the UK, with the key operational focus being the maintenance of a strict cold chain in sub-zero conditions," she said, adding that shipments are continuously monitored through humidity and temperature trackers before being stored, distributed to outlets, thawed, and baked fresh, making logistics management a critical part of operations.
Founded in 1929, the DS Group has a presence in food and beverage, confectionery, mouth freshener, hospitality, agri, and luxury retail businesses, among others.
It owns many brands, including Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, and Golmol, among others