PhonePe Defers $1Bn IPO Amid Global Market Volatility and West Asia Conflict

PhonePe IPO

PhonePe had earlier planned to go public at a valuation of $9 billion to $10.5 billion (approximately ₹75,000 crore to ₹87,000 crore), aiming to raise about $1.05 billion through the sale of shares, as per a report by Press Trust of India. The Bengaluru-based fintech firm had also received approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 20.