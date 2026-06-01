As it turned out, the US was no longer interested in advancing Indian interests. “India should understand that we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, we are going to let you develop all these markets, and then, the next thing we know, you are beating us in a lot of commercial things,” said Christopher Landau, US deputy secretary of state, while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.