PepsiCo Bottler Varun Beverages Enters Alcohol Business, Names Ex-Diageo Exec As CEO

New CEO For The Venture

Varun Beverages has named Prathmesh Mishra as chief executive officer and managing director of the new subsidiary. Mishra has over three decades of experience in the consumer sector. He most recently served as managing director for Korea and Japan at Diageo, and earlier held the roles of chief commercial officer at Diageo India for seven years and chief operating officer-West for three years. He also spent 14 years at Pernod Ricard India and served as chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he worked on the franchise's commercial expansion.