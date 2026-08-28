  1. home
  2. News
  3. India needs to scale sustainability aligned investments to meet climate goals cii

India Needs To Scale Sustainability-Aligned Investments To Meet Climate Goals: CII

It noted that the quality of reported data requires further strengthening as current disclosures are evolving and dynamic.

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Photo by Harsh Suthar
India Needs To Scale Sustainability-Aligned Investments To Meet Climate Goals: CII Photo by Harsh Suthar

India needs to rapidly scale sustainability-aligned investments to meet the country's climate and development goals, according to a CII report.

Key bottlenecks currently impede sustainable development in India, the CII India Sustainability Taskforce 2026 said.

The report said there are fragmented definitions of what counts as "sustainable" or "transition" activities, creating confusion for investors.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

It noted that the quality of reported data requires further strengthening as current disclosures are evolving and dynamic.

Related Content
Related Content

The task force has recommended building a credible carbon market and, where the government establishes a specifically designated GFI-linked public-revenue mechanism, creating a transparent financing pathway through the GFI (Green Finance Institution) for eligible climate and transition investment.

It has also recommended broadening proportionate, decision-useful sustainability reporting and enterprise transition planning, beginning with larger, high-emitting and trade-exposed entities and expanding as reporting capacity matures.

The industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has constituted a high-level India Sustainability Taskforce to assist Indian enterprises on their sustainable development journey.

The taskforce comprises senior representatives drawing from business, policy-making, and academic backgrounds.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×